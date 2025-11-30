Liam Gallagher shares major life update after Oasis reunion tour ends

Liam Gallagher shared an important lifestyle update as Oasis’ comeback tour comes to an end.

After breaking his sobriety vow in the final show of the concert, the 53-year-old cleared the air for his actions.

On Friday, November 28, he took to X, formerly Twitter, emphasising his commitment to be on the right path.

"I had a few beers wasn’t feeling it I’m back on the righteous path free from temptation," he wrote, clarifying it was a one-time thing.

Liam, who fronts Oasis with his brother Noel Gallagher, quit alcohol for Oasis’ comeback tour until the final show, which saw him celebrating with a few drinks.

The iconic reunion tour, the Oasis Live ’25 Tour, concluded in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 23.

Known for his frequent fan interactions on X, one of Liam’s fans asked if he “gotten off your coconut yet.”

In response, the English singer-songwriter said that he “had a few beers,” but he “wasn’t feeling it.”

The rocker’s post on the social media platform about his decision to break his sobriety come shortly after he shared a message for Oasis fans following the massive, sold-out tour wrap up.

“To all OASIS fans around the world young middle aged old as f--- THANKYOU from the bottom of my heart,” Liam wrote on November 24. “You absolutely LICKED IT UP TO RAS forever grateful for your ENERGY and BIBLICAL vibes without you [we’re] just a good band with you [we’re] the BEST BAND ON THE F------ PLANET LG x.”