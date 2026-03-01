Noel Gallagher honours Liam and Oasis legacy amid BRITS Award controversy

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard took place on Saturday, February 28

Noel Gallagher heaped praise on his brother Liam as he accepted the Songwriter of the Year gong at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

The Oasis rocker, 58, was honoured at the annual ceremony on Saturday night at the Co-op Live arena.

The timing was significant, as Noel acknowledged Liam, 53, despite their famously turbulent relationship since Oasis split in 2009.

He shared heartfelt words for his brother, whose role in their shared musical legacy played a crucial part in creating the songs that made them where the icons are today.

Noel also thanked the rest of the Roll With It band after their hugely successful reunion last year.

Noel bluntly said: 'Yes, Manchester! I'm gonna start by saying I've got to thank my brother. And Bonehead, Guigsy and Andy and Gem. Without them I'd just be a singer-songwriter and nobody gives a s*** about singer-songwriters.'

The awards for Noel was somewhat controversial as fans were left surprised by the award, as he didn't release any new songs in 2025, something Robbie Williams seemingly taunted him about him in promotional posters for his new posters.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Noel previously said: 'I haven't written a song for two years. I'm not sure how I've got away with that one, but I'll take it.

'Well, I think the BRITs is all based on record sales, and I'm not sure there was another single songwriter that sold… I mean, we sold a million records last year. Didn't even get off the couch and I'm not sure there's a songwriter that can match that.

Noel further told his critics to 'meet me there and we'll have it out' as he addressed the controversy surrounding his BRIT Award.

