 
Geo News

Katie Price's ex Lee Andrews makes social media comeback after prison release

The pair tied the knot just weeks connecting on social media later in Dubai, leaving fans and family in shock

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 07, 2026

The upload came just hours after he appeared to take a swipe at Katie Price
The upload came just hours after he appeared to take a swipe at Katie Price

Katie Price's ex Lee Andrews has appeared to confirm that he has been released from prison as he made a social media comeback with a selfie on Tuesday.

Their marriage lasted for less than a year after Katie discovered that 'he had just £2.22 in his account despite claiming to be a millionaire.' 

Lee,43, has been locked up in Dubai's Al-Awir jail twice this year on various fraud charges, but it seems that he has now been released after his Instagram account became active.

READ MORE: Katie Price ‘threatened' ex Kieran Hayler over assault case

Taking to his stories on Tuesday, Lee shared a shirtless sauna snap alongside his dad, Peter.

What caught everyone's attention was Lee's choice of song, as he played Use Somebody by Kings of Leon over the post.

READ MORE: Katie Price puts worries aside as she enjoys star-studded Halloween event

The song explores themes of loneliness and the need for genuine human connection.

The upload came just hours after he appeared to take a swipe at his wife by sharing a clip of Halsey's 2018 track Without Me, which includes the lyrics: 'Does it ever get lonely? Thinking you could live without me.'

Meanwhile, Lee has reportedly refused to divorce Katie and is allegedly hatching plans to destroy her.

Make us preferred on Google
Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with latest move towards award season
Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with latest move towards award season
Audrey Hobert announces new music video after 'Who's the Clown?' success
Audrey Hobert announces new music video after 'Who's the Clown?' success
Zendaya called 'rude' for not standing to greet Brigitte Macron at Paris Fashion Week
Zendaya called 'rude' for not standing to greet Brigitte Macron at Paris Fashion Week
Saoirse Ronan reacts to husband Jack Lowden's James Bond casting rumours
Saoirse Ronan reacts to husband Jack Lowden's James Bond casting rumours
Taylor Swift divides fans with major decision for Grammy Awards 2027
Taylor Swift divides fans with major decision for Grammy Awards 2027
Joey King says she and husband ‘looked damn good' in new wedding photos
Joey King says she and husband ‘looked damn good' in new wedding photos
Lily Collins shares adorable glimpse of family from Europe getaway
Lily Collins shares adorable glimpse of family from Europe getaway
Mckenna Grace channels Katniss with iconic ‘Hunger Games' dress
Mckenna Grace channels Katniss with iconic ‘Hunger Games' dress