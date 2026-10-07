Katie Price's ex Lee Andrews makes social media comeback after prison release

The upload came just hours after he appeared to take a swipe at Katie Price

Katie Price's ex Lee Andrews has appeared to confirm that he has been released from prison as he made a social media comeback with a selfie on Tuesday.

Their marriage lasted for less than a year after Katie discovered that 'he had just £2.22 in his account despite claiming to be a millionaire.'

Lee,43, has been locked up in Dubai's Al-Awir jail twice this year on various fraud charges, but it seems that he has now been released after his Instagram account became active.

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Taking to his stories on Tuesday, Lee shared a shirtless sauna snap alongside his dad, Peter.

What caught everyone's attention was Lee's choice of song, as he played Use Somebody by Kings of Leon over the post.

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The song explores themes of loneliness and the need for genuine human connection.

The upload came just hours after he appeared to take a swipe at his wife by sharing a clip of Halsey's 2018 track Without Me, which includes the lyrics: 'Does it ever get lonely? Thinking you could live without me.'

Meanwhile, Lee has reportedly refused to divorce Katie and is allegedly hatching plans to destroy her.