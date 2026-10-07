Prince Harry, Meghan admit 'taking things too far' with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly not giving up on making their way back to the royal fold, even if they have to apologise.

According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex realised that they went too far with the royal family following their infamous exit in 2020.

Now, they have returned to the UK for an extended period; the couple is planning to apologise especially for their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview and Archie's skin colour remark.

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An insider shared, "Harry and Meghan have always known since they decided to return to the UK that they would need to eat humble pie.

"Their one big regret about leaving the royal family for the US was their interview with Oprah, and Meghan knows her biggest mistake was her claim that a royal family member had discussed Archie's skin colour."

At the time, Harry was extremely angry with his family, so he backed Meghan, and the couple made one after another shocking statements.

The source shared, as per the Daily Express, "They both know they're hot-headed and realise they took things too far, and they should have kept quiet.

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"They want to focus on the future, and are hoping that will include a reconciliation at some point. They really want a sit-down so they can address what they said, and Meghan will apologise."