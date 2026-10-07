 
Geo News

King Charles receives upsetting update about Archie, Lilibet: ‘gutted'

King Charles's plans hit with major obstacle as Prince Harry, Meghan share news about grandchildren

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 07, 2026

King Charles receives upsetting update about Archie, Lilibet arrangement
King Charles receives upsetting update about Archie, Lilibet arrangement

King Charles has “welcomed” the idea of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to Britain because it meant that he would be able to see his grandchildren more after missing out on so much time.

It is understood that the monarch had a change of heart following his cancer diagnosis and decided to open his doors to the Sussexes. Even though the grievances still persist, there is effort being put in from both ends to finally make peace over the years-long rift.

However, things are not going according to plan at all as a slew of setbacks has kept the monarch busy in crisis meetings instead.

READ MORE: Harry, Meghan's fresh challenge for Archie, Lilibet amid King's ‘invitation'

“Charles absolutely loves being a grandfather, he may not have always been the best father but he’s really taken to his role as a grandad,” a royal insider told Woman’s Day, noting that the King is “pretty gutted” to not see Archie and Lilibet after their UK return.

“Here he was expecting that they’d be getting straight into making up for lost time, and it’s been quite the opposite,” the source said. “Harry keeps promising him that the visit will happen very soon but so far there’s been no date set and Charles is feeling very let down.”

Moreover, they also have to ensure that all their schedules need to align since Archie and Lilibet will be accompanied by at least one of their parents.

“It’s not as easy as just popping over for a visit with the kids,” the insider said.

READ MORE: King Charles makes delightful gesture for grandchildren: ‘That was special'

“Meghan will have to join them so it needs to align with her schedule, it has to work with the kids’ school schedules, with Harry’s schedule and of course with Charles and Camilla’s, too.”

Make us preferred on Google
Prince William surprised by tiny royal fan during latest outing
Prince William surprised by tiny royal fan during latest outing
Princess Kate quietly ‘reconnects' with Prince Harry amid peace plans
Princess Kate quietly ‘reconnects' with Prince Harry amid peace plans
Prince Harry gets 'hurt' after ex-lover's brutal dig in new statement
Prince Harry gets 'hurt' after ex-lover's brutal dig in new statement
Andrew's lawsuit sparks reverse effect as Hollywood legend speaks out
Andrew's lawsuit sparks reverse effect as Hollywood legend speaks out
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive heartbreaking death news
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive heartbreaking death news
Princess Diana wanted William, Harry to know one secret about Charles
Princess Diana wanted William, Harry to know one secret about Charles
Charles Spencer breaks silence with bold legal action against false claims
Charles Spencer breaks silence with bold legal action against false claims
Sarah Ferguson confessed her battle with 'inner demons' in TV interview
Sarah Ferguson confessed her battle with 'inner demons' in TV interview