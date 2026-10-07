King Charles receives upsetting update about Archie, Lilibet: ‘gutted'

King Charles receives upsetting update about Archie, Lilibet arrangement

King Charles has “welcomed” the idea of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to Britain because it meant that he would be able to see his grandchildren more after missing out on so much time.

It is understood that the monarch had a change of heart following his cancer diagnosis and decided to open his doors to the Sussexes. Even though the grievances still persist, there is effort being put in from both ends to finally make peace over the years-long rift.

However, things are not going according to plan at all as a slew of setbacks has kept the monarch busy in crisis meetings instead.

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“Charles absolutely loves being a grandfather, he may not have always been the best father but he’s really taken to his role as a grandad,” a royal insider told Woman’s Day, noting that the King is “pretty gutted” to not see Archie and Lilibet after their UK return.

“Here he was expecting that they’d be getting straight into making up for lost time, and it’s been quite the opposite,” the source said. “Harry keeps promising him that the visit will happen very soon but so far there’s been no date set and Charles is feeling very let down.”

Moreover, they also have to ensure that all their schedules need to align since Archie and Lilibet will be accompanied by at least one of their parents.

“It’s not as easy as just popping over for a visit with the kids,” the insider said.

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“Meghan will have to join them so it needs to align with her schedule, it has to work with the kids’ school schedules, with Harry’s schedule and of course with Charles and Camilla’s, too.”