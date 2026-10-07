Meghan Markle takes shocking U-turn ahead of King Charles meeting

Meghan Markle remains a major threat to the royal family, according to new details.

The Duchess of Sussex "never forgets" anything bad that happens to her, writing it down in a journal or recording it on her phone.

It has been claimed that the danger of Meghan writing a bombshell memoir is still on the cards.

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According to New Idea, "Every time something bad or humiliating has happened to her, she’ll make a note of it in her diary, and when she has time she’ll expand on it, sometimes even pouring her heart out into a selfie video.

"This is someone who believes she’s part of history and is treating herself as such."

Since her return to the UK, there are offers on the table for a potential memoir, but the Duchess is waiting to let Earl Spencer's book storm to settle down.

The source said, "She’s already been talking to publishers, who approached her two years ago, so a deal is already on the table.

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"Meghan’s waiting until the fuss dies down over the Spencer book, and she wants to see how bad the third Angela Kelly book is, but she’s using her downtime in the UK to move forward on this project."