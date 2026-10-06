Meghan Markle shares touching Lilibet moment with life lesson in new video

Meghan Markle shared an adorable new video of her beloved daughter Princess Lilibet, offering an emotional update as she teaching her a powerful life lesson to "be yourself" while reflecting on her own childhood.

Turning to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared a heartfelt video of her five-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, as she opened up about the personal journey she's been on since launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

In the sweet reel, Prince Harry's wife stitched together some of her favourite clips and photos that showcase what she calls her lifelong "entrepreneurial spirit", a passion she says has been with her since childhood.

She also included an unforgettable moment with Princess Lilibet, passing on a timeless life lesson she hopes will guide her daughter through life.

In the video, the mother and daughter seem to be making some kind of dish together.

The former 'Suits' star can be heard asking the little princess what she has made. Lilibet, stirring what appears to be some kind of spread in a bowl, tells responds to her mum saying: "I think it's beautiful."

A part of Lilibet's face can be seen. This is not the only time Archi's sister appears in the clip, with Harry's youngest child making another appearance in a beekeeper suit when Meghan shows her the honey the bees have produced.

Meghan wrote: "When I was about eight years old I started my own business making handmade scrunchies I sewed on my grandmother's Singer sewing machine and sold for $1 a piece. I sold Girl Scout cookies, had lemonade stands, worked in a frozen yogurt shop and had countless other jobs. My entrepreneurial spirit was always there.

"As I shared years ago on The Tig (PS, love you ladies @thetiglets): "Behind every successful woman is herself" - and that's true... but there's more: a community of love, a squad of support, an amazing team. As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful.

"A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial. So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life."

The Duchess appears emotional while recalling the sweetest memory of her life, showing gratitude towards her mum Doria in the video.

Prince Harry also appears in one of the clips, looking on at his wife proudly as she looks at her products.

This video comes as she launches her holiday products. This includes an Advent calendar costing around £112.

The duchess and her husband Prince Harry, alongside their children, moved to back in Britain in August for the first time since 2020. It is believed they are living in a home outside of London.