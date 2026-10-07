Meghan Markle overlooks major gaffe in latest roll-out: ‘not a coincidence’

Meghan Markle, determined to make her mark in her new chapter in the UK, seemed to have bit off more than she could chew with her latest move.

The As Ever founder had been relatively quiet as she was settling down in her new life, adjusting the schedule of her two children. Simultaneously, she had been working on the new launches set for her brand.

Although, there is whispers that Meghan may have made a mistake making a direct challenge to Buckingham Palace. She recently launched luxurious advent calendar features 24 chocolate which bears a notably bigger price tag ($148 approximately £112), than the Palace ($15.85 approximately £12) has released.

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“Meghan can flutter innocent ‘it’s a coincidence’ eyes all she likes, but this isn’t the first time this has happened,” an insider told New Idea.

“From the King’s jam to the Princess of Wales Christmas special – even ousting William and Kate from the 2026 Aussie tour list, this is just the latest in what seems like a long line of ‘steal their thunder’ projects.”

The As Ever calendar is a nod to Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home and garden, while the royal one is a nod to all the palaces and residences. It has raised a few eyebrows over the similarity in themes, noting that commercially this wasn’t the best idea.

“The Royals don’t understand why she doesn’t have ideas of her own – and why she would line herself up so obviously against their already established centuries-old brand,” they added.

“There’s no way Meghan’s calendar is worth three times the amount – she’s only going to humiliate herself, not only with sales, but by taking on the Royals on their own turf,” the source explained.

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“Does she want to establish a brand or just coat-tail sales on the back of the Royals? None of it makes any sense – especially from a business perspective.”