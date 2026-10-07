Andrew makes surprising revelation after King Charles cuts financial aid

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's team shared more surprising details about the new legal case against police after King Charles reportedly cut his brother's financial support.

The former Duke of York launched a legal action against Thames Valley Police over the search warrants that allowed officials to raid homes at Sandringham and Royal Lodge.

A private hearing in the High Court in London is set to take place on Thursday.

READ MORE: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor says he is 'happy' after launching legal action

Now, Andrew's legal team has accused the police of "seizing personal items" during raids on his home and later he was arrested for several hours.

According to The Sun, Andrew's team claimed police have removed "private, confidential items" that have no links to the investigation related to the Epstein case.

Earlier, it was also reported that King Charles' brother is "incredibly buoyant" as he believes the legal action against the police is the first step to 'clear his name.'

READ MORE: King Charles bans Andrew's final royal privilege days before court hearing