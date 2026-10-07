Charles Spencer breaks silence with bold legal action against false claims

Charles Spencer breaks silence with legal action against false claims

Charles Spencer is firmly shutting down any damaging claims that are hurled his way as his book Swan Song, Diana, My Sister continues to make its mark.

The 9th Earl of Spencer had not shied away from admitting a factual error in his book when Piers Morgan went on a scathing rant about what else could be wrong in the published version.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s uncle was unfazed by criticism and complaints but he didn’t hold back on one “untrue” Diana lore.

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“The Spectator’s podcast claimed that in the summer of 1997 Diana asked her brother if she and her sons could stay with him to escape the Press, and that he said ‘No’ because the paparazzi would bother his family at Althorp,” Charles’s spokesperson said, demanding the podcast be removed.

“That is untrue. She never asked to stay that summer,” asserted the statement.

“She would not have done, as Althorp was open to the public throughout the summer months. But had she asked, he would have done everything possible to make it happen,” he continued.

“Earl Spencer never turned his sister away. After her marriage broke down, and in line with police advice about her safety, he offered her a choice of a dozen homes on the Althorp estate, as well as Wormleighton Manor, the family's ancestral home.”

In the podcast that is available on the The Spectator magazine website, editot Michael Gove was discussing the book with assistant editor Madeline Grant.

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The spokesperson noted that the Earl has asked the publication to “correct the record”. He added that “people are entitled to whatever opinion they like of his book – they are not entitled to invent how he treated his sister”.