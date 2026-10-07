King Charles, Queen Camilla receive heartbreaking death news

King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to be informed about the tragic death of royal GP.

Dr Hannah Terry was found dead at her home in Dersingham, Norfolk, The Sun reported.

The 45-year-old's husband, Mark Cain, was charged with her murder on Tuesday. He will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

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It is understood that Hannah was a GP for senior members of the royal family during their Sandringham stays.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have reportedly been informed about the heartbreaking death of a mother of three.

The royal couple has not made public comments about Hannah's passing. The Palace might release a statement with the King and Queen's condolences to Hannah's family at this difficult time.

Dr Hannah was working at the Grimston Medical Centre in King's Lynn after serving Heacham GP surgery for nine years.

Grimston Medical Centre was closed on Tuesday following their "wonderful and kind" medic. They cited "extremely difficult circumstances affecting our practice team.

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"We apologise for the disruption and appreciate your patience and understanding at what is a very difficult time for our colleagues."