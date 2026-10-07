Lee Andrews reveals why he shaved his head after being released from jail

Lee has been locked up in Dubai's Al-Awir jail twice this year on various fraud charges

Katie's Price ex Lee Andrews has finally cleared up the confusion surrounding his release from jail in a new video posted to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Lee, 43, has been locked up in Dubai's Al-Awir jail twice this year on various fraud charges. However, his recent social media video has confirmed that he is now back.

Seeming quite upset about his new shaven head, Lee said: 'Right, I haven't made a public appearance yet so here we go. They got me, they got me good... look.

READ MORE: Katie Price's ex Lee Andrews makes social media comeback after prison release

'I had to get it out of my system. I had to shave it, [my hair] because obviously I am freshly out of jail, aka the most notorious prison in Dubai, Al-Awir.

'And seeming to confess to his own wrongdoing, despite always publicly maintaining his innocence, he said: 'God, don't go against the system guys, they will bury you.'

READ MORE: Lee Andrews 'refuses to divorce' Katie Price as he threatens to expose her dark secrets

Lee has insisted that he will be leaving the country.

It's not known if Lee's ban has now been lifted after serving jail time but he insisted: 'I'm out of jail now so I can get out of the country. I can't whistle blow from here but I will be doing eventually.

'I need to say something about the terrible ordeal that I was in and in order to get to the person I needed to get to to get out.

'I needed to shave my head, to get past it, so there it is, sporting it again.'

Seeming to deny he ever wore a wig despite his hair growing several inches in a matter of weeks previously, he said of his bald look: 'It will grow back.

'No I don't have a wig or a system, it's just me. It will do for now.'

Lee's social media post comes after he reportedly refused to divorce Katie and allegedly began hatching plans to destroy her.

Their marriage lasted for less than a year after Katie discovered that 'he had just £2.22 in his account despite claiming to be a millionaire.'