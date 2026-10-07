Andrew’s lawsuit sparks reverse effect as Hollywood legend speaks out

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is fighting back in shock turn of events and reportedly feels a sense of accomplishment despite the allegations against him.

The disgraced ex-prince has been stripped off of all his titles and honours by King Charles as the Epstein files exposed some of the most astonishing details about how deep the ties between Andrew and Jeffery Epstein had been.

The former Duke of York has launched a legal action against the Thames Valley Police for the February arrest and claims that investigators had taken some personal items unconnected to the criminal investigation.

READ MORE: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor says he is 'happy' after launching legal action

It is not clear what Andrew was hoping to gain from the action, especially in the court of public opinion, but the sentiments for him have not budged.

Hollywood legend spoke up on the latest slew of events, claiming that the King’s brother should “take accountability” over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

During an event in New York, Robert De Niro told The Sun that Andrew should publicly apologise.

“Of course, everybody who was involved should. He should drop his lawsuit.”

He also dubbed that it was “evil” that the US Department of Justice failed to release more unredacted Epstein files.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie forced to take heartbreaking step amid Andrew bombshell

The Godfather alum has no direct connection to the former royal but he has previously spoken up in support of the Epstein survivors.

Andrew will be appearing in court on Thursday.