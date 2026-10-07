 
Geo News

Princess Kate quietly ‘reconnects' with Prince Harry amid peace plans

Kate Middleton joins royal family members in 'backing' King Charles over important event

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 07, 2026

Princess Kate quietly ‘reconnects’ with Prince Harry amid peace plans
Princess Kate quietly ‘reconnects’ with Prince Harry amid peace plans

King Charles is understood to be frustrated by the bitter feud between his two sons, even though he has reservations of his own.

The royal family is once again going through a rough patch with the number of controversies that have emerged in the past few weeks alone. Charles Spencer’s book had been the latest addition to the family drama with issues of the monarchy being a separate matter altogether.

Princess Diana remains a sensitive issue for the royals, particularly Prince William and Prince Harry. Hence, Charles is determined to navigate this new family issue with a bold step. 

READ MORE: Queen Camilla, Princess Anne make surprise move to reunite William, Harry

He is planning a service for his ex-wife’s 30th death anniversary and he wants both his sons and all grandchildren there.

Even though William has no interest in being under the same roof as his brother, Princess Catherine is taking initiative as a mediator once again, according to sources cited by New Idea.

“Kate can’t forgive or forget how Harry and Meghan have treated her over the past few years,” a royal insider said. “But for the sake of peace, she is open to having an informal meeting with Harry to discuss the way forward.”

They added that Princess Kate has been plotting a secret talks with Harry and hopes William will eventually get on board.

The “Kate-Harry peace plan is on the cards” and Kate wants William to “rise above the Harry and Meghan problem and be gracious, at least publicly”.

READ MORE: Princess Kate urges Prince William to focus on protecting Crown

However, she cannot reunite the brothers unless the Prince of Wales gives his approval. She can hope and plan, but ultimately the decision to take the action will lie with William.

Make us preferred on Google
King Charles celebrates music with Elton John after Andrew update
King Charles celebrates music with Elton John after Andrew update
Prince William surprised by tiny royal fan during latest outing
Prince William surprised by tiny royal fan during latest outing
Prince Harry gets 'hurt' after ex-lover's brutal dig in new statement
Prince Harry gets 'hurt' after ex-lover's brutal dig in new statement
Andrew's lawsuit sparks reverse effect as Hollywood legend speaks out
Andrew's lawsuit sparks reverse effect as Hollywood legend speaks out
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive heartbreaking death news
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive heartbreaking death news
Princess Diana wanted William, Harry to know one secret about Charles
Princess Diana wanted William, Harry to know one secret about Charles
Charles Spencer breaks silence with bold legal action against false claims
Charles Spencer breaks silence with bold legal action against false claims
Sarah Ferguson confessed her battle with 'inner demons' in TV interview
Sarah Ferguson confessed her battle with 'inner demons' in TV interview