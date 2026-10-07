Princess Kate quietly ‘reconnects’ with Prince Harry amid peace plans

King Charles is understood to be frustrated by the bitter feud between his two sons, even though he has reservations of his own.

The royal family is once again going through a rough patch with the number of controversies that have emerged in the past few weeks alone. Charles Spencer’s book had been the latest addition to the family drama with issues of the monarchy being a separate matter altogether.

Princess Diana remains a sensitive issue for the royals, particularly Prince William and Prince Harry. Hence, Charles is determined to navigate this new family issue with a bold step.

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He is planning a service for his ex-wife’s 30th death anniversary and he wants both his sons and all grandchildren there.

Even though William has no interest in being under the same roof as his brother, Princess Catherine is taking initiative as a mediator once again, according to sources cited by New Idea.

“Kate can’t forgive or forget how Harry and Meghan have treated her over the past few years,” a royal insider said. “But for the sake of peace, she is open to having an informal meeting with Harry to discuss the way forward.”

They added that Princess Kate has been plotting a secret talks with Harry and hopes William will eventually get on board.

The “Kate-Harry peace plan is on the cards” and Kate wants William to “rise above the Harry and Meghan problem and be gracious, at least publicly”.

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However, she cannot reunite the brothers unless the Prince of Wales gives his approval. She can hope and plan, but ultimately the decision to take the action will lie with William.