Prince William surprised by tiny royal fan during latest outing

In a moment that melted even the most stoic hearts, Prince William stunned the crowd with his priceless reaction to a tiny newborn royal fan.

The Prince of Wales' royal composure gave way to pure joy as his face lit up at the sight of the baby, cradled just four weeks into this world.

During his latest outing in Ilminster, the future monarch interacted with a mother stood waiting to meet the royal with her baby in her arms.

In a video, which went viral, William can be seen meeting the tiny newborn, asking: "How old?" When the mum replied, "Four weeks," he exclaimed, "Four weeks!" He then proceeded to ask if it was her "first one" and when he discovered it was her second, he waved his hand in the air and said: "Dab hand," in a reassuring tone.

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William has been branded a "beautiful human" after his interaction, which took place on Tuesday.

Prince William, who is a dad of three, was also on hand to offer up light-hearted advice for the new mum.

He jokingly instructed the woman: "Don't move," as the baby was sound asleep on her during the whole interaction.

When the clip circulated online, fans praised William for stopping to speak to the parent. One wrote: "William is a beautiful human being who is so much like his Mum was," and another added: "This is why people love William. So natural and caring, asking about the baby sleeping! Future king with such a kind heart."

Princess Catherine, who's well known for her fondness for babies and getting broody, especially with the tiny newborns, will surely be missing the moment as she was not with her prince.

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