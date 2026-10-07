Mbappe ‘uncomfortable’ at Real Madrid as Liverpool open shock transfer talks

The Liverpool club has been reported to have gotten in touch with the representatives of Kylian Mbappe in order to discuss a sensational world-record deal with the superstar of Real Madrid, who feels "uncomfortable" playing in Spain.

As reported by Francois Gallardo, the Spanish journalist, on the program Defensa Central, there are several clubs from the English Premier League that are interested in Mbappe; however, "the priority of the player" is Liverpool. It was reported that Liverpool have already approached Mbappe's mother and agent, Fayza Lamari.

"The player does not feel loved and supported in the dressing room of Real Madrid, and that makes him uncomfortable," claimed Francois Gallardo. "The transfer fee will be around 200-250 million euros."

Also, Gallardo stated on the X platform: "Kylian Mbappe is angry and disappointed with Real Madrid. He has decided to leave the club in the summer of 2027, and Real Madrid will not stop him. His next destination is in the Premier League."

The 27-year-old Mbappe joined the club for free in 2024, having already scored 94 goals from 111 matches for Los Blancos. At the same time, there are doubts regarding how Mbappe fits in the lineup alongside Vinicius Junior, with Real Madrid being in a "tactical cul-de-sac."

The rumor mill has Real Madrid unwilling to let Mbappe go, and the information has not been confirmed by any reliable sources. It is very unlikely that any deal takes place before the following summer, even.

Mbappe said that back in 2017 he almost joined Liverpool, as his mother is a "big fan" of then manager Jurgen Klopp. Nevertheless, Liverpool are overstaffed in offense, so the rumors persist regardless.