Olivia Rodrigo lands in hot waters as Daisy Chain Fields faces allegations

Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival faces backlash after complains

Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival received much applause in the beginning but some harsh complaints have now been unearthed, and are circulating all over social media.

The 23-year-old pop superstar organised the women-led festival to raise funds for women empowerment, and the performers performed without a fee for the cause.

However, the vendors and other small businesses that collaborated with Daisy Chains, had their payment contracts which have reportedly not been fulfilled as of yet.

Several vendors took to social media to raise their voice about the issue.

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Many fans were surprised to learn about the mismanagement at the event, and flocked to the internet to bring the complaints to Rodrigo's attention.

One fan wrote, "i loved the concept of the festival but its kinda crazy how poorly organized it seemed????? hopefully they sort that out for next year, id hate to see small female businesses suffer again."

Another added, "if you go read the full post they said they’ve been trying to reach olivia’s team/organizers but no answer, they mentioned that them still not getting paid is now a violation of their contract so tbh i think this is a last resort type of a post."

A third chimed in, "having to pay almost $1500 for a stand and then have 35% of their profits deducted by daisy chain feilds [sic] is absolutely gross as well."

More wrote, "People didn’t believe me when I said sure the performers played for free but it was an ordinary day for vendors and promoters that need to get paid. But no people insisted that everyone was working for free. I have a feeling that there’s more and lawsuits are coming."

Someone expressed, "Wait that’s actually so heartbreaking! I hope Olivia or someone from the festival org came remedy this, otherwise it harms the very demographic they’re seeking to suport[sic]."

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