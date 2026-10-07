Harry, Meghan set to reveal Archie, Lilibet's faces in Christmas Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has finally decided to reveal their children's ful facesin upcoming heartwarming Family Christmas Card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be getting ready to show the world their kids properly after years of carefully hiding their faces, asource told Rob Shuter.

This year Christmas Card will reportedly featured the family of four, potentially offering the clearest look yet at Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle shares touching Lilibet moment with life lesson in new video

“They’re getting closer and closer to the big reveal. First you saw glimpses of the children, then more of their lives, and now you’re hearing Lilibet speak. It feels very deliberate. The Christmas card will be the natural next step,” according to the source.

It comes after Meghan gave followers another rare peek Tuesday, sharing a home video of Lilibet helping her make fruit spread. When Meghan asked, “What do you think, Lili?” the five-year-old replied, “I think it’s beautiful.”

The Duchess also revealed her American accent. However, this Christmas will bring something much bigger for the royal fans and Sussexes squad.

Harry and Meghan are expected to spend the holiday in America with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, rather than with the Royal Family in Britain.

Christmas cards are a long-standing royal tradition. Prince William and Catherine regularly release family photographs featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A photograph of Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet together would be a huge moment — and they know it.

After years of hiding little faces behind strategically placed hair, hats and camera angles, the Sussex children may finally be ready for their close-up.

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