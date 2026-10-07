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Mia Goth files for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, seeks custody of daughter

The 'Frankenstein' actress, 32, and the 'Transformers' star, 40, tied the knot in 2016 after 4 years of dating

By
Web Desk
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Published October 07, 2026

The former couple share 4-year-old daughter, Isabel
The former couple share 4-year-old daughter, Isabel

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are officially divorced one year after their quiet separation.

TMZ reported that the Frankenstein actress filed the paperwork Tuesday, October 6, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing their separation date as July 28, 2025.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Goth, 32, is seeking primary legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Isabel. She is also asking the court to prevent either party from receiving spousal support.

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf sentenced after pleading guilty to Mardi Gras brawl

The filing comes months after Page Six reported that the pair had quietly gone their separate ways. LaBeouf, 40, was said to have moved to New Orleans following the breakup, where he could be closer to family.

The Transformers star later opened up about the end of their marriage in March, admitting he had contributed to its problems.

“We were deeply unhappy,” he said on Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan. “I made a lot of mistakes early on before we tried to have a baby. I had violated trust in a big, big way.”

He said their issues eventually became “impossible” to resolve and they did not want to “be unhappy around a baby.”

Despite the split, LaBeouf praised Goth, calling her “one of the best girls that ever lived.”

The pair began dating in 2012, married in 2016, split in 2018 and reconciled by 2020 before welcoming Isabel.

READ MORE: Mia Goth wishes well for Shia LaBeouf amid legal troubles

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