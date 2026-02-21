Mia Goth wants betterment in ex Shia LaBeouf’s life

Following the recent arrest of Shia LaBeouf during Mardi Gras celebrations, his former partner Mia Goth is reportedly urging the actor to seek professional help.

The actress is said to be hoping for a positive change in LaBeouf’s life, specifically suggesting he returns to rehab to address ongoing personal challenges.

The call for betterment comes as the 39-year-old actor faces fresh legal trouble in New Orleans.

His mugshot was released on Friday by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office after he was taken into custody on 17 February.

Authorities booked him on two counts of simple battery following an alleged confrontation at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar in the French Quarter.

According to reports, the situation began early Monday evening when the actor allegedly used homophobic slurs inside the venue.

The situation has clearly sparked concern for Goth, who split from LaBeouf about a year ago.

The pair, who have had a long and often turbulent history since meeting in 2012, share a three-year-old daughter named Isabel.

While LaBeouf has previously been open about his journey with sobriety and his recent conversion to Catholicism, this latest incident suggests he may still be struggling.

Just days before the arrest, the actor had shared a rare selfie of himself enjoying the carnival festivities.

He later posted a brief "Free me" message to social media following his release from jail.

However, with a court appearance now scheduled for 19 March, those close to him are reportedly hoping he chooses a path of recovery rather than further controversy.