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Shia LaBeouf sentenced after pleading guilty to Mardi Gras brawl

The 'Transformers' star, 39, was arrested in February after a bar fight
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Shia LaBeouf sentenced after pleading guilty to Mardi Gras brawl
The actor pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery

Shia LaBeouf;s Mardi Gras bar fight case has finally reached a conclusion.

On Wednesday, June 3, the Transformers actor pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges related to an altercation during celebrations in New Orleans earlier this year.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Magistrate Judge Juana Lombard sentenced LaBeouf, 39, to a six-month suspended sentence and two years of probation. He was also ordered to attend alcohol rehabilitation, sensitivity training and anger management classes.

Following the hearing, LaBeouf’s attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, said the outcome supported her client’s version of events.

"The police and District Attorney's investigation proved exactly what Shia LaBeouf said from the beginning -- that this was nothing more than a minor Mardi Gras bar tussle," Chervinsky said. "There is no evidence it was about bias or prejudice, which is why the state only charged these low level misdemeanors."

The incident occurred in February, when LaBeouf was reportedly removed from a New Orleans bar for alleged aggressive and homophobic behaviour. Police said two men later accused him of punching them during the confrontation.

LaBeouf was taken to a hospital and subsequently arrested. He was released on a $105,000 bond and ordered by a judge to enroll in substance abuse treatment.

The actor has had a long history of trouble with the law and has been arrested multiple times on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. 

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