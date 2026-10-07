Joe Manganiello reveals shocking truth behind Sofia Vergara divorce

Joe Manganiello is finally offering his side of the story behind his 2023 divorce from Sofia Vergara.

In excerpts from his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines, obtained by People magazine, the Magic Mike star revealed that suffered a life-threatening autoimmune illness during their seven-year marriage, alleging that he received little care from Vergara.

Manganiello, 49, shared that his health began to deteriorate shortly after his wedding to the Modern Family star in 2015. Instead of comforting him, Manganiello claims Vergara would refuse to hug him and even mocked him for finding comfort in Bubbles, the chihuahua he adopted in 2019, when he was suicidal.

“I had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came,” he writes. “I went from being the patient to the caretaker.”

READ MORE: Joe Manganiello opens up about health ordeal: 'My body began to fail'

The True Blood actor also disputes Vergara’s previous assertion that their “marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom.” Manganiello claims that they tried IVF and even considered egg donors, but he ultimately abandoned the idea because his illness made him fear leaving her with a child “who wasn’t biologically hers.”

“There were things said and printed about me that were false.”

Now symptom-free, Manganiello says his fiancé Caitlin O’Connor has helped him look toward the future. “If that’s meant for me,” he shared. “For seven years I thought I was going to be dead the next week. The world has opened back up to me.”

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