Sofía Vergara proves age is just a number with sizzling birthday photo

Sofía Vergara is turning up the heat as she completed another trip around the sun.

The Modern Family alum proved that age is just a number as she marked her 54th birthday with a sizzling photo of herself in a red bikini.

On Saturday, July 11, the America’s Got Talent judge took to her Instagram to share glimpses from her new birthday celebrations.

On her main grid she posted a snapshot, showing her posing on a cushioned seating area of a yacht, with calm blue water, rocky cliffs, and several boats visible in the background.

She donned a bright red string bikini with a tie-front top and matching bottoms while her long, dark brown hair styled in loose waves.

“So happy for all the love from u guys yesterday!” the Hot Pursuit actress, who turned a year older on July 10, captioned the single image. “It was the best bday ever!!! [red heart and flying kiss emoji]”

She went on to write, “and thank u Italy for all my 300 cakes![hysterically laughing and birthday cake emoji],” before concluding with, “54 is a good number!!!![old granny emoji].”

The Griselda actress shared more sneak peek into her birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories, including a video of a flag on a speedboat that read, “Happy birthday,” and had her face on it.

Another picture showed her in a bright red strapless dress cutting into what appeared to be a custard cake with fruit on top.

However, that wasn’t the only cake she got to eat that night, as she revealed in another post on July 10 that her loved ones also gave her a round cake with a picture of her face on it.