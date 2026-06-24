Joe Manganiello shares shocking health ordeal: 'My body began to fail'

For years, Joe Manganiello looked like the guy who had it all figured out.

A blockbuster career. A headline-making love life. And a physique that made gym memberships seem like a moral obligation.

But behind the Hollywood image, the actor says he was fighting a brutal health battle that nearly broke him.

In his upcoming memoir, Manganiello reveals that a series of autoimmune-related illnesses triggered a devastating seven-year struggle affecting his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs and digestive system.

According to the book’s synopsis, the ordeal left him battling chronic pain, facing a life-saving organ amputation and searching desperately for answers doctors could not provide.

"Joe Manganiello seemed to have it all: a soaring career, a new marriage, and what many considered, the best physique in Hollywood."

"Then, without warning, his body began to fail him."

The actor’s search for healing reportedly led him far beyond traditional medicine, exploring everything from family ancestry to spirituality, shamans and ancient rituals.

Reflecting on the experience, Manganiello called it "one I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy."

Still, he hopes sharing his story can help others.

"I hope that what I went through on this journey can give readers hope that answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through."

Ironically, the star known for his muscular frame says none of it came easy.

"I was really skinny growing up and I had to work at it," Manganiello once explained. "I think a lot of people think you roll out of bed that way."

As fans prepare for his memoir’s release, one thing is clear: the toughest battle of Joe Manganiello’s life happened far away from any movie set.