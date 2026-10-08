Pakistan's tech sector secures 11 honours at Asocio Digital, AI Awards 2026 in Jakarta

The image shows recipients posing on stage with their certificates and trophies during the Asocio Digital & AI Summit 2026 Award Night, held on October 6, 2026, at the Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue in Jakarta, Indonesia. — X@PASHAORG

KARACHI: Pakistan’s technology sector has secured recognition in 11 categories at the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) Digital and AI Awards 2026 in Jakarta, marking a major achievement for the country’s growing digital and artificial intelligence industry.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITES (P@SHA) said the awards, held on October 6, brought together technology organisations from across the Asia-Oceania region, with participants from 26 economies.

The latest achievement was welcomed by P@SHA Chairman Dr Shoab A. Khan, who described the success as a major milestone for Pakistan’s IT sector.

The Pakistani organisations were recognised for work ranging from digital government and talent development to artificial intelligence applications in cybersecurity, education, healthcare, agriculture, financial services and manufacturing.

Pakistani organisations recognised

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) received the Digital Government Award, while REMIRE won the Talent Development Award.

Symmetry Group Limited secured the Global Business Service Award.

In the artificial intelligence categories, SECUREBEANS received the AI in Cybersecurity Award, while PlanetBeyond Pakistan won the AI for Public Good Award.

The Centre for Advanced Research in Engineering (CARE) was recognised for AI in Education, while DxVision AI won the AI in Healthcare Award.

Sybrid Private Limited received the AI in Smart Agriculture Award, and Unikrew Solutions (Private) Limited won the AI in Financial Services Award.

Geekinn (Private) Limited was recognised for AI in Workforce and Future Skills, while SMART IS (Private) Limited received the AI in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Award.

During the ceremony, the awards for Symmetry Group, SECUREBEANS and Geekinn were received on behalf of the organisations by Dr Shoab Khan, Muhammad Zohaib Khan and Zain Tariq.

P@SHA delegation

A P@SHA delegation represented Pakistan at the ceremony. It was led by Dr Shoab Khan and included Muhammad Zohaib Khan, a P@SHA Central Executive Committee member and Asocio vice chairman, and Zain Tariq, manager of special initiatives at P@SHA.





P@SHA said the recognition demonstrated the breadth of innovation and digital transformation taking place within Pakistan’s technology ecosystem.

The association also highlighted the country’s growing capabilities in applied artificial intelligence across public services, education, healthcare, agriculture, financial services and workforce development.

The Asocio is a federation of ICT industry associations representing economies across Asia and Oceania. Its annual awards recognise digital innovation, technological advancement and the adoption of information technology across the region.