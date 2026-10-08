Olivia Rodrigo looks back at 'honeybee' disagreement with Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo wrote one of the most tender love songs on her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, about her ex-boyfriend Louis Partridge and he got to hear it during their relationship.

The 23-year-old pop superstar talked about Partridge's thoughts on the song, honeybee, in a new interview, saying, "When I played this song for the person who it's about, they're like oh my god I love it so much but that weird choir bit in the second verse and I'm like no, we're keeping it."

The choir part that the Enola Holmes actor mentioned is the background vocals which give the song a hymn-like quality and are played by Conan Gray alongside other backup singers.

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Sharing the interview on social media, fans flocked to react, writing, "WAIT WAS HE REFERRING TO CONAN GRAY’S BACKGROUND VOCALS?!? GIRL-That’s her BEST FRIEND!!"

Another added, "Oh kill me, my divorced parents," and "oh he’s tasteless," wrote one.

More chimed in, "I would have cried if they dedicated honeybee to me, my God," while someone quipped, "no but he looks like the guy who would genuinely listen to imagine dragons music."

One complained, "She dedicated the cutest song in the world to him, and he had the nerve to nitpick it?"

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