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Olivia Rodrigo sends crowd wild with 'Hunger Games' song ahead of 'SOTR'

Olivia Rodrigo debuts 'Hunger Games' song live at Unraveled tour

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Published October 08, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo debuts Hunger Games song live at Unraveled tour
Olivia Rodrigo debuts 'Hunger Games' song live at Unraveled tour 

Olivia Rodrigo intensified the hype for The Hunger Games: Sunrise On the Reaping release by performing her song, Can't Catch Me Now, which was one of the highlights of the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The 23-year-old pop superstar marked the live debut of the track at the Unraveled Tour during her show in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While the audience were beyond excited by the surprise song, other fans on social media experienced the song through videos and complained about having missed out one of the most special moments from the tour.

READ MOREOlivia Rodrigo makes major change mid-tour after fan's 'gross' move

Flocking to the comments, one fan exclaimed, "I WAS SUPPISED [sic] TO BE HERE," and "my song!" wrote another.

A third chimed in, "I HAVE FOMO AHHHHH," and "oh my gosh how could she do this and I wasn’t in the audience," agreed one.

More added "oh you have GOT to be joking I AM SICK WITH JEALOUSY," and "she should’ve won an oscar for this song like." 

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo looks back at 'honeybee' disagreement with Louis Partridge

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