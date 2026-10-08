Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plans for apology: True story emerges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were hoping to reconcile with the royals after the years-long feud, reportedly planned on taking a major step that could improve things in the family saga.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly planning to apologise to the royals about their bombshell Oprah interview among other things. Sources claimed that they knew coming back to the UK would mean eating “humble pie”.

Although, now sources close to the couple have refuted the reports that the royals, especially Prince William and Princess Kate, would be receiving an apology.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan admit 'taking things too far' with royal family

The insider firmly noted to People Magazine that the reports were “nonsense”.

In a previous report by the Express, it noted that Harry and Meghan’s “one big regret about leaving the Royal Family” had been the interviews that followed. They realised that the revealing a senior royal commented on Prince Archie’s skin colour would cause problems and it was a “low blow”.

“Harry was angry with his family at the time, and backed Meghan up, but they now realize what a low blow it was,” the source claimed. "They both know they're hot-headed and realise they took things too far.”

However, the People source completely dismisses the idea that this is not the conversation happening in the Sussex household.

READ MORE: Harry, Meghan set to reveal Archie, Lilibet's faces in Christmas Card

Reports have stated that there is “no movement especially on William’s side” even though King Charles has opened his doors to the Sussexes. The monarch, who is a doting grandfather, understood to have taken the decision for the sake of Archie and Lilibet.