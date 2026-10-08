King Charles marks ‘next chapter’ as Harry, Meghan hold their ground

King Charles is looking forward to welcome a optimistic change after what seemed to be some of the most exhausting few weeks for the Firm’s PR team.

The royals have been facing setback after setback – from Charles Spencer’s new book to the Andrew’s latest legal action and including the Sussex drama in the background – and their focus had been to try and bring the attention back to the work.

Moreover, it was even believed that an apology from the Sussexes had been in the works but that was dismissed. Immediately after, Buckingham Palace shared some positive updates about the latest collaboration that the King had made with Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plans for apology: True story emerges

A message of unity was celebrated as highlights from the events were shares, showing how young people are benefiting from this joint effort.

For 50 remarkable years, The King's Trust has shown that when you support people's potential, entire communities thrive,” the message read. “That belief is at the heart of our work together.”

The highlights were accompanied by a statement, “His Majesty King Charles III and Tim Cook celebrate the next chapter of Apple’s longstanding partnership with King’s Trust.

The update comes at the heels of a People Magazine source claiming that Harry and Meghan are not apologising to the royal family for their interviews. They are holding their ground but are also open to making peace.

READ MORE: King Charles receives upsetting update about Archie, Lilibet meeting

King Charles has already opened his doors to the Sussexes in order to be closer to his grandchildren.