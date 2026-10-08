Olivia Rodrigo takes action after Daisy Chain Fields vendors backlash

Olivia Rodrigo and her team heard the complaints circulating on social media about the Daisy Chain Fields festival and rushed to resolve them.

The 23-year-old pop superstar sparked backlash about mismanagement at her inaugural all-women music festival after vendors took to social media and alleged that they had not been paid for their services two months after the festival.

The posts quickly went viral and fans urged the drop dead hitmaker to take necessary action to prevent the small businesses from a significant loss.

According to the latest updates, the vendors have now been paid by the relevant authorities, and assured that the organisation would be improved in the future events.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo lands in hot waters as Daisy Chain Fields faces allegations

Reacting to the update, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "i'm glad everything is now solved, but i feel sad when i think about the unfair hatred olivia received for something that was NOT her fault. those who attacked her for no reason should reserve that kind of hatred only towards actually problematic artists in the industry instead!"

However, another argued, "She was the one who came up with the festival and the idea, and there were so many issues with it. There were not only issues with the vendors not being paid. If a festival that’s supposed to be about women’s empowerment isn’t paying their female vendors on time, what’s it for?"

While a third chimed in, "Love to see it. It was a first time festival so now they can see what went wrong and fix it for next year."

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