Meghan Markle reunites with Malala Yousafzai: 'New project in talks'

Meghan Markle returned to headlines after a dinner date with Malala Yousafzai in London.

On October 7, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in London for the first time since her return to the UK. She reunited with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Claridge's, the renowned hotel in London's Mayfair neighbourhood.

Meghan made a solo outing, which probably means Prince Harry was at home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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The two ladies were pictured enjoying their dinner date at a famed London hotel.

Meghan and Malala have crossed paths before. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex virtually joined the activist to mark the International Day of the Girl in October 2020.

They discussed the importance of girls' education. Following their meaningful conversation, Malala stated, "Meghan and I are on the same page: we both believe that when girls have access to education, everyone wins."

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Years later, the two vocal women on women's rights have reunited, hinting at a new project as the International Day of the Girl approaches.