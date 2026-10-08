Rihanna faces backlash from fans after hopeful admission about new music

Rihanna teases hundreds of unreleased songs amid indefinite hiatus

Rihanna has been away from music for a decade, and fans believe she has no plans of returning any time soon despite her recent claim which lit a spark of hope.

The 38-year-old pop icon recently teased that she has a vast catalogue of unreleased music, consisting of more than hundred songs.

While fans initially rejoiced over the good news, it soon turned into disappointment because they argued that the Diamonds hitmaker has been hinting at her ninth album for what seems like ages.

Taking to social media, fans lightheartedly declared their disappointment and claimed that they are not getting their hopes up for new music any time soon.

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One X user wrote, "girl we have been waiting 7272627484 years," and "That’s more than the amount of music we got from her all together," added another.

While a third chimed in, "and she won't be releasing any unless it's for a kids movie so i guess we don't care anymore atp," and "Guuuurl drop it already. We’ve been waiting for ages."

Another penned, "She’s been doing this for 10 years like we’re tired girl," and "Keep it!!! Like she’s obviously never gonna release any of it," mused another.

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