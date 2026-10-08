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Prince Harry gives rare nod to Princess Kate as rivalry comes to end

Princess Catherine's 'healing' mantra approved by Prince Harry and team in new statement

By
Web Desk
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Published October 08, 2026

Prince Harry gives rare nod to Princess Kate as distance shrinks
Prince Harry gives rare nod to Princess Kate as distance shrinks

Princess Kate's 'healing' plan has seemingly become a source of inspiration for Prince Harry and his team. 

On October 8, the Invictus Games Foundation official Instagram page released a statement with a scenic photo featuring members of the community healing through nature.

Sharing details about Invictus Adventure, Harry's team said, "The Invictus Games Foundation has brought 26 members of the Invictus Community to Kenya to help them heal on their recovery journey.

"We are in the Shompole region in the Southern Great Rift Valley of Kenya with Impact Marathon to help the local community and run a marathon through the amazing local landscape, all in the name of recovery."

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