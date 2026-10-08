King Charles hit with blow as truth exposed ahead of Andrew court hearing

King Charles has his plate full with matters of the monarchy and the legacy he has to leave behind in his reign, but he has been having trouble breaking out of the continued family drama.

The King, who has been a strong advocate of protecting the environment and has worked to promote art and skills in young people, wants to be recognised for the work he has done.

However, he is understood to be left frustrated by the fact that attention is mainly on the rifts between royals and his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has only made matters worse.

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With the latest legal action against the police arrest, Andrew has caused a new headache for his brother. The Buckingham Palace has “made clear that these monies should not be used to fund a Judicial Review”.

There is a reported allowance of at least £1 million ($1.3m) a year designated for Andrew to pay for his expenses and the disgraced ex-prince is fully in-charge of it.

“The King didn’t want to be bothered,” Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes wrote. “He didn’t want to infantilise his brother by going through his receipts.”

He pointed it out that it astonishing still that Andrew was handed complete control of the whole budget, and it highlights a major problem.

“It is still extraordinary, though: the weakness of the King, and the fact that no one is afraid of him. No one is afraid to go against him, to disobey him, to humiliate him,” Tom said, pointing out that no one could imaging pulling these kinds of stunts with Queen Elizabeth.

“It is a ludicrous situation for the King to have got himself into, and he has nobody to blame but himself for his disastrous mishandling of this whole affair.”

READ MORE: King Charles bans Andrew's final royal privilege days before court hearing

Tom added that the current situation is “appalling” as the royals have pensioned off an embarrassment before but they were able to extract the “absence and silence” in return from Edward VIII in exile.

Meanwhile, King Charles “seems to have been able to extract nothing at all” from Andrew.

Andrew is set to appear in court on Thursday for his appeal.