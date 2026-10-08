Olivia Rodrigo discloses anonymous social media account with five followers

Olivia Rodrigo might have over 40 million followers on her public Instagram account but there are other social media platforms where the pop star is hardly known.

The 23-year-old musician talked about her love for cinema in one of her latest interviews, and revealed that she regularly maintains a Letterboxd account, which is very low-profile, and has five followers only.

When asked to name her top five favourite movies, the drivers license hitmaker listed:

• Triangle of Sadness

• Ruby Sparks

• Frances Ha

• Meet Me in the Bathroom

• Worst Person in the World

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The movie selection quickly went viral on social media, with fans writing, "THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD IS SO GOOD SHE HAS TASTEEE," and "frances ha being on there is so real, that movie rewires your brain in a way nobody warns you about."

Another added, "triangle of sadness mentioned!!!," while one wrote, "ruby sparks too??!! oh she’s just like me."

Meanwhile others joked, "wdym i have more followers on letterboxd than olivia rodrigo...," and "having more letterboxd followers than olivia rodrigo feels wrong."

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