Baltimore acquire two-time Pro Bowl centre Cam Jurgens from Eagles for draft picks

The Baltimore Ravens have traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for two-time Pro Bowl centre Cam Jurgens.

Jurgens' trade would address the Eagles need at centre that signed on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The deal sends a 2027 fifth-round draft pick and a 2028 second-round selection to the Eagles in exchange for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-rounder.

Throughout the season, the Ravens were scrambling to fill the vacuum created after the exit of Pro Bowl Tyler Linderbaum, who inked with the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Jurgen, 27, is under contract that lasts until 2029.

Commenting on the deal, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement, “Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process.”

“He’s a young foundational piece along our offensive line… a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore,” he added.

The Eagles moved Jurgens from centre to left guard in Week 2 after Landon Dickerson landed on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

Jurgens is currently in concussion protocol after self-reporting symptoms following Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The deal marks the second major change in back-to-back days for the Eagles’ offensive line after All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson hung up his cleats on Tuesday, October 6.