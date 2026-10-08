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Buckingham Palace confirms Duchess Sophie key role in new announcement

Duchess Sophie says she 'looks forward' to complete meaningful mission, as per Palace's update

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published October 08, 2026

Buckingham Palace confirms Duchess Sophie key role in new announcement
Buckingham Palace confirms Duchess Sophie key role in new announcement

Duchess Sophie will be sent by King Charles to carry out a meaningful engagement outside the UK, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a new statement.

The royal family's official social media channels marked World Sight Day by recognising the incredible work done by the Duchess of Edinburgh in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

A photo of Sophie has been released from her trip to Nepal in 2025, visiting Kirtipur Eye Hospital.

READ MORE: Duchess Sophie crowned 'Firm favourite' with prestigious new title

King Charles' team penned a message, reading, "On World Sight Day, we celebrate the extraordinary progress made against trachoma, the world’s leading infectious cause of blindness. 

"The number of people estimated to be at risk has fallen by 94%, demonstrating what can be achieved when communities, health workers, governments and partners work together."

It has also been revealed that Duchess Sophie is 'looking forward' to joining eye health leaders at the upcoming Global Eye Health Summit in Antigua and Barbuda in early November.

READ MORE: Duchess Sophie debunks Lady Louise rumours in new outing: 'Not at odds'

The summit aims "to amplify the work being done around the world to prevent avoidable sight loss."

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