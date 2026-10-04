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Duchess Sophie debunks Lady Louise rumours in new outing: 'Not at odds'

Lady Louise receives support from mother Sophie amid engagement talks

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Web Desk
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Published October 04, 2026

Duchess Sophie debunks Lady Louise rumours in new outing: Not at odds
Duchess Sophie debunks Lady Louise rumours in new outing: 'Not at odds'

Lady Louise Windsor received support from her mother on a special day amid the ongoing talks surrounding her engagement.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter competed on day two of the final Carriage Driving event of the year in Windsor with her pony.

A heartfelt moment captured on camera by Kelvin F. Bruce, showcasing Sophie supporting her daughter at the event.

READ MORE: Duchess Sophie in tears as Meghan celebrates in surprise video

The mother-daughter's joint outing came after New Idea claimed that Edward and Sophie are 'at odds' over Lady Louise's engagement plans with her boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp.

The source told, "Louise and Felix are very serious about their relationship and talking about their future together, from having kids to buying a house.

"Getting married is a stepping stone, but for a career woman like Sophie, she’s genuinely worried they are both way too young.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace praises Duchess Sophie key efforts in new statement

"Edward thinks she should stay out of it, pointing out the virtues of not accumulating an extensive romantic past, only to have it come back and humiliate them as it has for him with some of his exes."

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