Prince William backs powerful law after biggest scandal: ‘Fighting back’

Prince William has busied himself with important matters as King Charles finds himself embroiled in fresh stream of crisis brought on by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

There is also the matter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are reportedly getting closer to a reconciliation and a possible return to the fold. Meanwhile, William, who has no interest in meeting the Sussexes, is pouring his energy into his passion project, the Earthshot Prize.

As the sixth ceremony for the decade-long project inches closer, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their support for a new law that has been passed in France.

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Nicholas Thierry of the Green Party MP revealed that the law was passed with a large majority of members of parliament: 231 votes in favour and 51 against.

“PFAs are probably one of the biggest public health scandals of the early 21st century. But we are fighting back,” he said. “France has taken a firm stance by adopting a new law which bans PFAs from certain everyday products.”

Moreover, Environmental Chemist Pierre Labadie also emphasised on the harmful use of the PFAs.

The Earthshot organisation shared a message of its own revealing the details of why this law is important, noting that “PFAS-Free France is a 2026 Earthshot Prize Finalist to Build a Waste-Free World”.

“PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’ are a vast family of synthetic compounds, some of which can persist for several decades or even several hundreds of years,” it read.

“France has taken a stand with a law banning PFAS from everyday products like cosmetics and clothing. What starts in one country could change how products are made across Europe and beyond.”

The message seems to be clear that this law would also have an affect on the UK, but a positive one.

“We know many PFAs have extremely harmful properties that have on human health,” Francois Veillerette, spokesperson for Générations Futures, said. “Fertility problems, as well as thyroid and liver dysfunction. The development of certain cancers that affects everyone on planet.”

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He added, “I believe that in this case, teamwork has won. It worked because we had politicians and the scientists, citizens, NGOs, activists, experts and investigative journalists to reveal the scandal and demand accountability.”