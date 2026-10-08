Andrew sends 'not sorry' message to 'furious' King Charles

Andrew turns deaf ear to King Charles 'fury' with new life update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's surprising life update emerged at a time when King Charles is 'furious' over his brother's legal battle idea.

It has been told by a source close to the former Prince that he is not feeling "sorry" for himself after the huge royal downfall.

According to The Times, an insider shared that Andrew wanted to let the world know that he is not having a miserable time, but it's the opposite.

READ MORE: King Charles hit with blow as truth exposed ahead of Andrew court hearing

The source said, "Don’t believe all that 'poor Andy' c**p. He’s having a very nice time, thank you very much.

"He goes out, he goes off shooting with friends, he sees his old chums who are very loyal to him. He’s not sitting around feeling sorry for himself any more."

It is important to note that Andrew has launched a legal case against Thames Valley Police over the search warrants at the time of his arrest in February.

His legal team has also claimed that the police allegedly took things from his properties, which has nothing to do with the case of 'misconduct in public office.'

King Charles made it clear to his brother that he won't be funding his legal battle.

Royal editor Emily Ferguson shared on the latest episode of Royals Unscripted, "The King is absolutely not funding this.

READ MORE: Andrew makes surprising revelation after King Charles cuts financial aid

"He [the King] has distanced himself and said: 'I’ve got nothing to do with this case' and has warned Andrew ', You’re not using my money.'"