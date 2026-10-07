Princess Diana wanted William, Harry to know one secret about Charles

A royal expert, who maintained a close relationship with the Palace, revealed the heartfelt secret Princess Diana wanted Prince William and Prince Harry to know."

The expert said Diana had no intention to steal Harry and William's pleasant moments as she wanted them to know one thing about their dad.

Ingrid, on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, said: "She actually told me that she really loved Charles. He was the one she would always love. He was the one that got away, and she said, 'It's very important to me, Ingrid, that my boys know that their father loved me. It's really, really important."

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She went on to bring the truth to the public, adding: "And she said, 'And of course, the world won't know because they won't see the letters that we wrote to each other.’ They are in the Royal Archives, but of course you have to wait 50 years to see them."

"As I said I was very lucky to see Diana shortly before she died, not that obviously anyone knew that, but she was going out with Dodi, adding: "I'd been to the Ritz with her so I knew the whole set up and I knew Dodi, and we talked about it," according to teh eapert.

Ingrid, whose new book Catherine & Diana compares the lives of the two royals, also revealed some of the contents of those letters.

She said: "But Charles wrote her the most beautiful, beautiful love letters, in which he praised her and talked about her in the most loving way saying, 'I think about your beautiful long brown legs."

"But he did love her. He may not have loved her in the very beginning, and he may not have loved her by the end, but he always loved her and he felt so bad that he couldn't make the marriage work. He was plagued by guilt because he knew he was the one that should have made it work.

The author said: "But her intense jealousy and many, many other things… they were just not suited at the time."

She revealed: "Diana also said to me she thought if they'd met when they were older, they probably would have made it work and conquered the world; that's what she loved to say."

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