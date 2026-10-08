Halle Balle's daughter says mom is 'strict when necessary' but not abusive

Halle Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez has accused her of abusing Maceo

Halle Berry’s daughter, Nahla Aubry, is coming to her mother’s defence as the actress faces abuse allegations involving her 13-year-old son, Maceo.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-husband and Maceo’s father, Olivier Martinez, who accused Berry of physically abusing Maceo. Defending her mother in a declaration obtained by Page Six, Nahla — who Berry shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry — admitted that though their mom “can be strict when necessary,” she isn’t “abusive.”

“I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way,” Nahla, 18, insisted, disputing the "allegations that have been made against” Berry.

READ MORE: Judge orders Halle Berry to stay away from ex and son over abuse claims

Nahla explained that she has lived with Maceo for most of his life and has felt that their mom has always “prioritized” them. “She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges and is always there when we need her,” she reflected.

Nahla also rejected Martinez’s claim that Berry made “racially insensitive or radically charged comments.”

She noted that her half-brother “didn’t seem upset about anything” when they last spoke on September 29 — three days after Berry allegedly choked their son, according to Martinez’s restraining order request.

A judge has temporarily granted Martinez primary custody and restricted Berry to court-ordered visitation until their next hearing on October 16.

Berry has denied all allegations. She is now seeking to reinstate their 50/50 custody while highlighting Martinez’s “continued attempts to align Maceo with him and against me.”

READ MORE: Halle Berry accuses ex-husband of turning son against her after abuse claims