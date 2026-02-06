Halle Berry, Van Hunt are engaged after nearly six years together

Halle Berry is ready to walk down the aisle again.

The Oscar-winning actress during her February 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ended months of speculation about their relationship status.

She confirmed she and her longtime boyfriend Van Hunt are engaged.

“There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no. I did not say no,” Berry, 59, clarified.

“We just don’t have a date. But of course I said yes, I would marry him!” She then flashed her sparkling diamond ring to Fallon, adding with a smile, “He did put a little ring on it.”

The announcement came after Berry previously told The Cut in June 2025 that she hadn’t said “yes” to Hunt’s proposal.

She explained at the time that marriage wasn’t necessary for a meaningful relationship.

She cited health reasons and the legal right to make medical decisions as factors that could eventually lead her to marry.

Berry and Hunt began dating in 2020 after being introduced by Hunt’s brother during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their romance has been described by Berry as the healthiest and most fulfilling relationship of her life. “I’m in the best relationship I have ever had,” she told The Cut.