 
Geo News

Halle Berry, Van Hunt are engaged after nearly six years together

Halle Berry, Van Hunt began dating in 2020

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

Halle Berry, Van Hunt are engaged after nearly six years together
Halle Berry, Van Hunt are engaged after nearly six years together

Halle Berry is ready to walk down the aisle again.

The Oscar-winning actress during her February 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ended months of speculation about their relationship status.

She confirmed she and her longtime boyfriend Van Hunt are engaged.

“There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no. I did not say no,” Berry, 59, clarified.

“We just don’t have a date. But of course I said yes, I would marry him!” She then flashed her sparkling diamond ring to Fallon, adding with a smile, “He did put a little ring on it.”

The announcement came after Berry previously told The Cut in June 2025 that she hadn’t said “yes” to Hunt’s proposal.

She explained at the time that marriage wasn’t necessary for a meaningful relationship.

She cited health reasons and the legal right to make medical decisions as factors that could eventually lead her to marry.

Berry and Hunt began dating in 2020 after being introduced by Hunt’s brother during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their romance has been described by Berry as the healthiest and most fulfilling relationship of her life. “I’m in the best relationship I have ever had,” she told The Cut.

Zayn Malik's fifth album title 'KONNAKOL' explained
Zayn Malik's fifth album title 'KONNAKOL' explained
Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift wedding plans ahead of their big day
Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift wedding plans ahead of their big day
Sharna Burgess details planning baby with Brian Austin Green after 40
Sharna Burgess details planning baby with Brian Austin Green after 40
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse bundle up as they look toward a new chapter
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse bundle up as they look toward a new chapter
Savannah Guthrie mother disappearance takes MAJOR turn
Savannah Guthrie mother disappearance takes MAJOR turn
'Will & Grace' star Charles C. Stevenson dies at 95
'Will & Grace' star Charles C. Stevenson dies at 95
Adam Sandler intervenes as Kevin James panics during ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop'
Adam Sandler intervenes as Kevin James panics during ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop'
Jesy Nelson promises to reveal untold story behind Little Mix exit
Jesy Nelson promises to reveal untold story behind Little Mix exit