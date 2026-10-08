October full moon: Everything to know about Hunter’s moon

The October full moon, also known as the Hunter’s Moon, peaks at 12:11 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The moon rises in the eastern sky around sunset on October 25, when it may appear orange or reddish as Earth’s atmosphere scatters blue light. It can also look larger near the horizon due to the “moon illusion,” though its actual size is unchanged.

The moon looks full for about three nights, so viewers have more than one chance to catch it.

Why it is called Hunter’s Moon

The name comes from the season after the harvest, when fields were cleared, and bright evening moonlight traditionally helped hunters track game before winter. It follows September’s Harvest Moon. Other traditions call it the Migrating moon, Ice Moon, or Blood Moon.

Additional sights

Shortly after moonrise, viewers in the United States can locate Saturn just 20 degrees below the Moon. At dawn on October 26, one can find Jupiter about halfway up in the southeastern sky between Mars and the star Regulus.

Photography hints

A tripod and a remote shutter release can be used to stabilize the camera. For photographing the Moon's surface, a minimum focal length of 400 mm should be used, while for landscape photography, 12-50 mm would be optimal. A special astronomy application may help to determine the precise position of the moonrise.

Future events

Hunter's Moon will be preceded by the Beaver Moon on November 24 and the Cold Moon on December 23; both are supermoons.

To get the best views, go to an open area where there is no obstruction on the eastern horizon and arrive 20 minutes before the moonrise because hills, buildings, and even the haze may prevent you from seeing it at the moment of its rising.