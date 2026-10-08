Ben Affleck says his and Jennifer Garner's kids come before work

The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three children

Ben Affleck is a family man first and a Hollywood star second.

In a new interview with Variety published on Tuesday, October 6, the Oscar-winning actor admitted that his and Jennifer Garner's kids come before his career, so much so that he will say no to projects outside LA.

“I’m divorced, I have shared custody, and I don’t want to miss these years,” said Affleck, who has been divorced twice.

“My kids are here, and their life is flying by. I don’t want to have to be in Shreveport or New Mexico in order to work,” he added.

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The Batman actor, 54, shares Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14, with the 13 Going on 30 actress, also 54. The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, split their time with the children on a week-on, week-off basis.

“I work hard, and then I go home and pick up the kids from school,” Affleck told the Variety. “We have dinner if they agree to hang out with me. They’re with me for a week, then with their mom for a week.”

The actor said he feels “fortunate” to have some say in where he works and praised Los Angeles for having “the best crews.”

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