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Archaeologists discover 2100-year-old shipwreck packed with luxury tableware beneath Mediterranean

Researchers are still excavating the site with the help of underwater robotic equipment

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Published October 08, 2026

Archaeologists discover 2100-year-old shipwreck packed with luxury tableware beneath Mediterranean
Archaeologists discover 2100-year-old shipwreck packed with luxury tableware beneath Mediterranean

Archaeologists have uncovered thousands of pieces of luxury tableware from a 2,100-year-old shipwreck off the Mediterranean coast of Turkiye and many of them are still remarkably intact.

The wreck lies off Adrasan in Antalya province at a depth of up to 55 metres, where underwater excavations have been underway since 2025.

What researchers found was essentially an ancient shipment of fine dinnerware.

The cargo includes plates, bowls and trays in 122 different shapes and sizes, including dishes designed for nuts, soup and fish. The ceramics are believed to have come largely from Rhosus, an ancient settlement near modern-day Arsuz in southern Türkiye.

That pottery was not ordinary household crockery.

Rhosus ceramics were sought after across the Roman world, and their reputation was strong enough to appear in the writings of Roman statesman Cicero. In a letter dating to 50 BC, Cicero mentioned ordering vessels from Rhosus for his friend Atticus.

But one of the most striking parts of the discovery is not what the dishes were used for.

It is how they survived.

Merchants packed the ceramics into wooden crates and placed clay between individual pieces to stop them smashing into one another during the voyage.

That simple packing method appears to have protected much of the cargo even after the ship sank and spent more than two millennia on the seabed.

Archaeologists have also found amphorae linked to several Aegean islands, suggesting the vessel was carrying goods from more than one production centre. Coins found at the site date to the first century BC and are helping researchers narrow down when the ship made its final journey.

The vessel is believed to have been moving through a busy Mediterranean trade network linking the eastern Mediterranean with Greece and Italy.

Researchers are still excavating the site with the help of underwater robotic equipment.

More than 2,000 years after the ship failed to deliver its cargo, the plates and bowls are finally reaching the surface.

And ironically, the ancient packaging may have done its job better than anyone could have imagined.

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