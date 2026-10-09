Ben Affleck reveals which 'Gone Girl' co-star he is 'still afraid' of

Ben Affleck has joked that he is still afraid of his Gone Girl co-star Rosamund Pike more than a decade after the film.

The 54-year-old actor made the remark in a video interview with Variety, recalling some of his best-known performances, and said he is “still afraid” of Pike.

He said that whenever he sees her, he greets her with a nervous “Hey Rosamund, how are you?”, and that she still has “that, sort of, look”.

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He then put on a British accent to imitate Pike greeting him warmly in return, before swearing under his breath.

Affleck played Nick Dunne opposite Pike’s Amy Dunne in David Fincher’s 2014 thriller, based on Gillian Flynn’s novel.

He praised Pike’s performance as great, but said she remains “enigmatic and mysterious” to him.

Despite the months they spent working together, he said he doesn’t think he ever really got to know her.

He was far warmer about Fincher, calling him one of the great filmmakers ever and the experience of working with him freeing.

In a separate Letterboxd interview, he described working with Fincher as the great privilege of his life.

Affleck’s comments come as his own film Animals arrives on Netflix and in select theatres today.

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