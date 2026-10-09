Taylor Swift to perform at Academy Museum Gala on 17 October

Taylor Swift will perform at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on 17 October, closing an evening honouring Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo and filmmaker-composer John Carpenter.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced the news on Thursday, with director and president Amy Homma saying: “Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world.”

The gala is the museum’s sixth and raises money for its exhibitions, screenings and educational programmes.

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Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw are co-chairs.

The host committee includes Kirsten Dunst, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Demi Moore, Rami Malek, Seth Rogen and Questlove.

Details of Swift’s set haven’t been revealed, and the museum has announced no plans to televise or stream the night.

The gala is considered a major stop for Oscar hopefuls. Billboard pointed out she also has four newly released songs to choose from.

Swift last performed in August at the Grammy Museum, where she sang a mashup of All Too Well, I Knew It, I Knew You and August.

She was recently honoured at the MTV Video Music Awards with the first-ever Artist-Director Award.

Homma said the museum looks forward to her performance closing the evening, which celebrates three filmmakers and supports its mission to celebrate and preserve cinema.

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