Jeremy Renner sparks Hawkeye return speculation with ‘Avengers’ throwback

Jeremy Renner might be soft-launching his Marvel Cinematic Universe comeback, at least, that’s what fans are wondering.

The Hawkeye star shared two throwback photos with his original Avengers co-stars, prompting fans to wonder whether the nostalgic trip comes with a bigger Marvel surprise.

On Thursday, October 8, the actor and author took to Instagram to share two photographs alongside fellow Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.

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Accompanying the images was an emotional message celebrating the friendships formed throughout their Marvel journey and thanking the fans who helped make it possible.

“We have always had something to celebrate throughout the years…. The good and the bad,” the Mayor of Kingstown actor began. “A Throwback today to celebrate all of the fans that forged these friendships, a shared life, and now the biggest movie of all time.”

“Thank you all for sharing this with us !! We love you,” he added before concluding with three red heart emojis.

While the celebratory post came after Avengers: Endgame Encore broke multiple box office records, reclaiming the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, fresh speculation about Renner’s potential return as Hawkeye in Avengers: Doomsday began to swirl.

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Marvel enthusiasts are hoping to see Renner return as Clint Barton in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for theatrical release on December 18 in the United States, and December 16 in the United Kingdom.