Prince William 'breaks silence' on Andrew legal battle amid court ruling

Prince William delivered a stern reminder to his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he once again brought the royal family and Epstein files into the headlines.

The Prince of Wales has had enough of the former Duke of York, especially after he contacted court regarding the search warants of two royal properties were issued during his arrest in February.

It has been reported that the future King "wants Andrew to stop fighting, stay out of sight and stop putting Epstein and the Royal Family back into the headlines."

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William has been keeping an eye on every "new legal battle" that may harm the monarchy.

For the unversed, King Charles' brother took legal action against Thames Valley Police over search warrants which led to his arrest at the start of the year.

Andrew was quite positive about the legal action, thinking it was the "first major" step towards clearing his name.

In Thursday's hearing, the police admitted that the warrants were unlawful.

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However, Mr Justice Hilliard at the High Court said, "The fact that the search warrants were quashed does not bring the investigation to an end or mean that the whole of the investigation is unlawful."